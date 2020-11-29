In 2008, Rebecca Levesque graduated from The Green Ladle’s culinary program with fresh baking skills and a passion for making the best in breads, cakes and pies.

She’s still devoted to baking, but now she has an extra passion: helping a new generation find their joy in a kitchen.

Name: Rebecca Levesque

Age: 30

Town: Turner

Job: Pastry instructor at The Green Ladle, Lewiston Regional Technical Center

How did you get involved in baking? I always enjoyed baking at home with my mom. Junior year of high school, I had the opportunity to sign up for the culinary arts program at Lewiston Regional Technical Center and that’s when I really discovered baking was my passion.

After spending two years learning at The Green Ladle, I knew I wanted to have a career in baking and pastry arts. That goal led me to The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, where I graduated first in my class with a bachelor’s degree in baking and pastry arts management.

What’s it like working for the same school you graduated from? It is an amazing feeling to teach students in the program that I am so passionate about. I loved being a student at The Green Ladle and I am honored to teach alongside my former teacher, Dan Caron, who is now an excellent mentor. It is so rewarding to see students grow and gain confidence in the kitchen.

What’s your favorite thing to bake? Decorated cakes

Least favorite? Breads

What makes those your favorite and least favorite things to bake? I enjoy decorating cakes because I can be creative and create a beautiful dessert for people to enjoy looking at and eating. I don’t mind making bread when it is all I have to make, but most of the time I need to multitask and bread is time sensitive. It is not very forgiving if you let it rise too long, so timing has to be just right.

How’s Thanksgiving the same/different for you this year? Thanksgiving will be a much smaller gathering this year. I have family that usually travels and we have a big get-together, but this year will be just immediate family.

Tips for using Thanksgiving leftovers? I like to use leftover turkey to make turkey pot pies and freeze them.

What’s something your students always have to be taught? ServSafe: Kitchen safety and sanitation, proper food handling and storage.

Is there anything students always seem to know instinctually (or from watching cooking shows, etc.)? Not really. Every group of students is different and many students start out with no kitchen experience.

Do you ever watch cooking shows? I enjoy watching some of the baking competition shows. I like “The Great British Baking Show” and some others that are available on streaming services.

Oh, “The Great British Baking Show”! Would you ever want to compete? No, I am not interested in competing on any baking shows. I went to the state and national competitions my senior year of high school for SkillsUSA and that was a great experience. Now, I love working with my students to prepare them for competitions and cheering them on as they shine!

One baking secret everyone should know: It’s not exactly a secret but when it comes to baking, it’s usually best to follow the recipe. Most baking recipes are ratios and use certain methods for a reason, so until you have experience you don’t want to make changes.

Best thing you ever baked? I am a chocolate lover, so I think the best thing I make is a flourless chocolate cake with whipped espresso ganache. I usually make it for my birthday cake! (Yes, I enjoy making my own cake!)

Best dessert: Brownies, cookies or pie? I think the best dessert is a dark chocolate fudgy brownie. Also cheesecake, I love cheesecake!

