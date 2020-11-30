100 Years Ago: 1920

Wonders will never cease! A well known officer of the Lewiston Police force was seen on Main Street, Monday leaning nonchalantly against an automobile hauled up beside the curb while he inspected his chin in the windshield mirror to see if he needed a shave.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A musical program was presented Sunday afternoon at Lake Auburn Towne House with solos by Ruth Parker and Martha Dunham: Mrs. Lottie Lake, accompanist; Jane Carson and Theresa Carson, did a comedy skit; vocal selections by Louise Asselin who accompanied herself on the guitar; general singing led by Mrs. Lake.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Seven prominent politicians, including Maine Gov. Angus King, New Jersey Sen. Bill Bradley and former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker, have been secretly planning an independent presidential campaign, according to a published report. The seven, five Democrats and two independents, have discussed in telephone conference calls the need for a new voice to challenge the two-party system, according to Time magazine.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

