100 Years Ago: 1920

An addition to Lewiston’s business district which has caused favorable comment is the advent of the city’s newest shoe merchants, the Boston Shoe Store, which throws open its doors for the first time this morning. Situated in the recently renovated Grant building on the busiest portion of Lisbon street, the store was built to the building with the result of perfect harmony throughout its general adornment and color. The entire front of the new shoe store is mottled green marble.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Henry J. Santos, a Lewiston native and a member of the faculty at the Perkins School for the Blind at Watertown, Mass., was a semi-finalist in the first Louis Moreau Gottschalk International Competition for Pianists and Composers. Held under the auspices of the Pan American Association at Dillard University in New Orleans. It presented 23 pianists in competition with Guimas Novaes, a Brazilian virtuoso presiding over the piano jury. As a result of this success, Santos has joined the roster of New York Festival Concerts, an organization which arranges the appearances of Western hemisphere concert artists. He is the son of Mrs. Henry Santos of Bridge Street, Lewiston.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Few things rank higher with a skier than a hefty snowfall, but nobody said it had to be the real thing. Snow making has begun at Lost Valley Ski Area and owner Fern Pontbriand couldn’t be happier. He plans to open the 16-slope area Dec. 15. “This is the first cold spell we’ve had this season that was snow-makeable,” Pontbriand said. The specifics of snow making aren’t complicated, he said, but the weather has to be just right.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

