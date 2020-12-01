CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Vance Joy, 33; Sarah Silverman, 50; Nestor Carbonell, 53; Bette Midler, 75.

Happy Birthday: Look, see and do. Take action, and focus on your pursuits. Handle relationships with enthusiasm, support and the desire to work as a team player. The contributions you make this year will enrich your life and your relationships with the people you love. Uncertainty will lift when someone reveals a secret. It’s time to embrace new beginnings and build a brighter future. Your numbers are 9, 17, 22, 27, 31, 35, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn from the best, and don’t hold back if someone gets in your way. Stand up and push forward. Building character is essential in order to find out what you are capable of doing. Look over your options, and negotiate on your behalf. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider where information comes from before you pass it along. Facts matter, and getting to the bottom of a pending situation will depend on what’s real. The decisions you make can influence a meaningful relationship. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Set a high standard. Speak up and share your intentions, philosophy and plans. Pay attention to the response you receive, and address sensitive issues with compassion and understanding. Don’t let a change someone makes dismantle your goals. Be true to yourself. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take care of personal matters before someone steps in and takes over. Change may not be welcome, but it’s best to handle such issues yourself to avoid unnecessary repercussions. Personal improvement is favored and will encourage a romantic gesture. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Lend a helping hand, and someone will offer the same courtesy. Protect against illness or injury. Taking an unnecessary risk will be costly. Put your heart and soul into doing a good job and making a memorable impression. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sit tight, listen and assess what’s going on around you before you decide to make a move. A positive change to how well you get along with a friend or relative will improve your day. Share a special moment with someone you love. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Follow your heart and intuition. Take action, make a statement and do your best to bring people together. Problems will arise if you let someone put unreasonable demands on you. Make your position clear, and do your own thing. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Opportunities will come and go. It’s up to you to take advantage of what’s going on around you. Start the process, and tie up loose ends before you end up in a position that leaves you at a disadvantage. Put uncertainty to rest. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time fixing up your surroundings and nurturing meaningful relationships. An enthusiastic approach to fact-finding will help eliminate any misconception you have about someone who is elusive or secretive. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Visualize what you want to accomplish, and make alterations that will help you achieve your goal. Look for an opportunity, and seize the moment. Leave nothing to chance, and success will follow. Self-improvement and romance are favored. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Show passion in all you pursue, and progress will follow. Refuse to let others sway you in a direction that benefits them instead of you. It’s what you do, not what you say, that will count today. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Call in favors, and ward off an emotional altercation. Getting your responsibilities out of the way will leave time to enjoy the rest of your day. A gift or offering is apparent if you do the right thing. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are ambitious, playful and adventuresome. You are emotional and passionate.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

filed under: