• Justin L. Buker, 41, of 60 Back Bryant Road, Buckfield on two charges of failure to appear after bailed, 8:40 p.m. Thursday at that address by Maine State Police.

• Todd L. Bumbaugh, 54, of 6 Alexander Ave., Rumford on a charge of violation of condition of release, 6:15 a.m. Friday at that address by Rumford Police Department.

• Conor J. Costa, 18, of 46 Kal Shores Road, Norway, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 12:31 p.m. Saturday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Jesse R. Folsom, 34, of 1102 Gilead Road, Gilead, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 5:11 p.m. Saturday at that address by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Erin L. Greene, 40, of 60 Back Bryant Road, Buckfield, on two charges of failure to appear after bailed, 10:47 p.m. Wednesday at that address by Maine State Police.

• Connor T. Heaward, 25, of 246 Tiger Hill Road, Oxford, on charges of violating condition of release, tampering with witness informant or victim, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in South Paris by Oxford Police Department.

• Travis R. Knight, 29, of 3 Morris Lane, Livermore Falls, on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, 4:18 p.m. Saturday by Paris Police Department.

• Amy E. Lausier, 28, of 17 Skilling Ave., Paris, on charges of criminal trespass, violation of condition of release and failure to appear after bailed, 2:06 p.m. Thursday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Erin D. Longway, 40, of 60 Back Bryant Road, Buckfield, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 8:44 p.m. Wednesday at that address by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alexander Ojeda, 40, of 160 West Bethel Road, Bethel, on two charges of violation of condition of release, 8:52 a.m. Friday in Bethel by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Glenn Rideout, 57, of 35 Wild Haven Road, Sweden, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 12:27 p.m. Sunday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jamie S. Silva, 20, of 595 Tripptown Road, Hiram, on charges of criminal mischief and terrorizing, 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at that address by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Erik E. Simoneau, 42, of 126 Cheryl Lane, Oxford, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 7:07 p.m. Wednesday at that address by Oxford Police Department.

• William C. Thompson IV, 56, of 17 Ellingwood Road, West Paris, on charges of criminal threatening and burglary, 8:53 a.m. Thursday in Woodstock by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

