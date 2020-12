Charges

Lewiston

• Debra Bullock, 58, 397 Cotton Road, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court at 12:12 a.m. Monday.

• Tamara Bullock, 37, 397 Cotton Road, arrested on a warrant for violating conditions of release and a warrant for failure to appear in court at 12:24 a.m. Monday.

Auburn

• Everline Niragira, 23, 1155 Lisbon St., arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court, aggravated sex trafficking and violating conditions of release at 4:51 p.m. Monday.

