Nearly 20,000 Central Maine Power customers in the southern Midcoast remained in the dark Tuesday morning following a storm that brought high winds and rain and widespread power outages Monday night.

According to a CMP statement, the number of power outages peaked at 91,137 at 3 a.m. Tuesday, with a total of 126,000 customers impacted. Tuesday morning, 68,400 remained without power as of 10 a.m.

In Brunswick, as of 8:30 a.m., 8,172 — more than half of CMP’s customers there — were without power. As of 10:30 a.m., CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said a section of damaged transmission line was to blame for close to 7,800 customers in Brunswick without power when a transmission tower was damaged by a tree. Hartnett said crews are working to repair the transmission line and should have it fixed today, restoring power to most Brunswick customers.

Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant said his department responded to several calls overnight due to the outage, which caused some sprinkler system alarms to go off. There were also two calls to check on carbon monoxide issues created by generators running inside a garage or near an open window, Brillant said. No one had been hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

As of Tuesday morning, Brillant said the town had weathered the storm well, although there remained about a half-dozen areas where primarily lines remained down.

In Sagadahoc County, a quarter of CMP customers — 5,536 — were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, including 1,947 in Phippsburg, 802 in Topsham, 494 in West Bath and 428 in Woolwich. Bowdoin had 358 outages, Bowdoinham had 392, Bath had 244 and Georgetown had 134. By 11 a.m., 5,000 of the county’s 21,823 customers were still without electricity.

All 4,677 customers in Harpswell were still without power Tuesday morning, according to CMP’s website. That number had only dropped by 83 outages by 11 a.m. Due to the Harpswell’s outage, Maine School Administrative District 75 closed Harpswell Community School for the day for both in-person and remote learning. All other schools are open in the district.

Brunswick School Department also canceled in-person and remote learning Tuesday.

The People Plus senior center in Brunswick also announced it is closed Tuesday.

As of 10:30 a.m., Hartnett couldn’t yet say when the utility expects to have power fully restored since workers were still assessing the extent of the damage. CMP will shortly start posting estimated power restoration times on its outage website for customers. The priority is restoring power to hospitals and critical care facilities and then making repairs that will restore power to the greatest number of customers.

“We know people go and see the word ‘assessing’ and obviously are frustrated and we know people are learning and working from home,” making any power interruption an inconvenience, Hartnett said. “We are committed to finding estimated (restoration) times as soon as possible.”

Hartnett said given the nature of the storm, the utility knew the heaviest wind gusts would affect the coast more heavily. The damage was increased because the ground isn’t frozen yet and the ground is saturated with rain. That caused many trees to uproot beyond CMP’s trimming zone.

While crews were restoring power overnight, the emphasis was on safety, Hartnett said. Tuesday, more than 370 line crews and 160 tree crews were working across CMP’s service territory.

