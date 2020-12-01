Wilton Select Board Agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, December 1
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meetings of November 17, 2020
Item 2: Consideration of fire department capital purchases
A. Generator for public safety building
Item 3: Consideration of town office capital purchases
A. Generator for town office
Item 4: Consideration of public hearing for medical marijuana retail stores
Item 5: Wilton tax foreclosure properties update
Item 6: Manager’s report
A. Depot St./Rt.156 consideration for engineering/rehabilitation project
B. Forster Mill update
C. Wilson Lake retaining wall update
D. COVID-19 update
Item 7: Executive Session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel
Item 8: Other business
