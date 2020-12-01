Wilton Select Board Agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, December 1

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meetings of November 17, 2020

Item 2: Consideration of fire department capital purchases

A. Generator for public safety building

Item 3: Consideration of town office capital purchases

A. Generator for town office

Item 4: Consideration of public hearing for medical marijuana retail stores

Item 5: Wilton tax foreclosure properties update

Item 6: Manager’s report

A. Depot St./Rt.156 consideration for engineering/rehabilitation project

B. Forster Mill update

C. Wilson Lake retaining wall update

D. COVID-19 update

Item 7: Executive Session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel

Item 8: Other business

