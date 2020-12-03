TURNER — Police closed Route 4 after a Thursday morning collision between a car and a tractor-trailer truck.

According to reports, the vehicles collided near The Big Apple and Dunkin’ Donuts on Auburn Street (Route 4).

Northbound traffic from Auburn is being rerouted onto Fern Street. Southbound traffic toward Auburn is being rerouted onto Wood Street.

This story will be updated.

