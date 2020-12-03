LEWISTON — Lewiston Adult Education’s main office has moved from Lewiston High School to a temporary spot at the Longley Multipurpose Center, 145 Birch St.

The change will place the main office temporarily with the Adult Learning Center in the Multipurpose Center due to construction of the new addition to Lewiston High School.

“This will be the first time in LAE history all our staff and programming will be in one location,” said Assistant Director Jen Tiner.

Director Bill Grant said, “We look forward to sharing the new space with our adult community for continuing education programming.”

The high school construction project began in September and is scheduled to finish in September 2021. The new addition will have space for music and art classes along with the new entrance.

Lewiston Adult Education’s move to the Adult Learning Center began Nov. 30. Phone numbers and email addresses remain the same.

While most of Lewiston Adult Education’s Winter-Spring 2021 classes will be online to keep students safe from COVID-19, classes at the Adult Learning Center will have mask and distancing requirements in place.

The entrance to the Adult Learning Center is on the left side of Longley. Center staff will continue with language and high school equivalency classes as fellow Lewiston Adult Education employees work from their temporary office spaces.

For more information, contact Mike Reagan at [email protected]