OTISFIELD — Several years after U.S. Cellular scuttled a proposed cell phone tower that drew organized resistance from several residents and ended up in court, Verizon Wireless is taking a shot at it.

The wireless company conducted a “cell tower balloon test” to see what the visual impact would be of a tower located at 264 Bell Hill Road would be. The property is owned by Ronald Balistreri.

According to Otisfield Codes Enforcement Officer Fred Collins, the tower would rise about 120 feet above the ground where it would be installed. Only about 30% of Otisfield residents have adequate cell phone coverage and a new tower would boost that number significantly.

Verizon Wireless is proposing to lease the land from Balistreri. The Nov. 21 test was an initial site review. The company is expected to make its first appearance before the Otisfield Planning Board at is Dec. 22, meeting.

U.S. Cellular’s 2012 plans to place a 180 foot tall communications tower at Scribner Hill Road raised the ire of many residents, who organized a group they called Friends of Scribner Hill to fight the proposal. Among the group’s objections was a charge that the town failed to properly notify all the abutters about the project’s previous public hearings and disregard for public input.

Friends of Scribner Hill appealed the permit approved by the Planning Board in July of 2012 in Oxford Superior Court.

Ultimately, after a year-long battle where Friends of Scribner Hill filed four appeals and cost the town of Otisfield more than $40,000 in legal fees, U.S. Cellular dropped its plans.

Verizon has not yet released the results of its Nov. 21 site plan review test.

“We’re very early in the process,” explained Collins. “Verizon will appear before the Planning Board on Dec. 22. They have not filled out any permit applications yet. It will take several meetings to review their proposal.”

