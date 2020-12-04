ARUNDEL — A 22- year-old Sanford man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 111 at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
York County Sheriff William King said Michael Mackie Jr., was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu east on Route 111, near the intersection of Trout Brook Road, when his vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway, veered into a ditch and struck a tree.
Mackie was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
King said a preliminary analysis showed speed was a factor in the crash.
The heavily-traveled road, which connects Biddeford and the Maine Turnpike to municipalities in interior York County, was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.
