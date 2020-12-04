FARMINGTON — Despite a world health crisis and just six months of being open for business, the members of Farmington’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies (CES) are embarking on CES’ next stage, establishing a center for Franklin County youth.

“So we want to expand the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies into a youth center, basically a boys and girls club, in Farmington for students to turn to,” CES Social Media Coordinator Talazen Smith said. “There’d be a bus system that would transport students to and from this location after school, specifically the low-income students, those in need, basically those who really need help getting access to resources to support and funds. This youth center would partner with multiple organizations across Franklin County and connections in other states too.”

Smith, a 2019 Mt. Blue graduate, describes the center with a contagious energy, explaining the various sectors that youth could gain experience in such as agriculture, culinary arts, manufacturing, recreation, housing and childcare.

The idea stems from Bonita Lehigh, founder of CES and former Mt. Blue High School teacher.

“This whole project is about lifting people up. It’ll provide volunteer opportunities to all generations and the youth will keep elders active,” Lehigh said while sorting through grant packets scattered across her desk at CES’ Main Street store.

Smith fondly remembers Lehigh from yearbook class at Mt. Blue and was inspired by her positive mentorship.

“I saw her, just her ability to connect and relate with students on a personal and compassionate level,” Smith said.

When Smith had to hunker down in Strong and take remote coursework for her legal studies program through the University of Massachusetts at Amherst due to the pandemic, she eagerly reconnected with Lehigh. Smith is now volunteering her time to launch a social media campaign and online fundraisers to kickstart the youth center.

“Once this youth center is open and implemented, it could transform Franklin County, really reduce the poverty rates, increase the diversity and inclusion and it would work to unite the youth and reduce the homelessness,” Smith said. “Also, the kids that are in toxic environments would have a place to go to dislocate from abusive homes or environments that limits their potential and suppresses them.”

What is currently taking place at CES is almost a pilot of this more expansive vision of a youth center. From Tuesday to Saturday, any student or young person can walk into the CES store at 156 Main Street and pitch a business idea to Lehigh.

From there, Lehigh mentors the person through developing a business plan and connects them with resources. The CES store provides these young entrepreneurs with a space to actually market and sell theirs products or services.

Others may simply want some business or interpersonal skills and can be put to work learning the basics through the store’s operations.

15-year-old Natalie Roger launched her baked goods business through CES and said that she spends almost everyday after school at the center.

“The center has taught me about retail and what it’s like to run a store,” Roger said in an email. “It’s been fun working with Bonita and my friends. It was a really good opportunity to help get my business started, learn about pricing and presentation of my work, and to make new friends.”

Lehigh said that she has about 35 students now actively participating in CES, developing product lines such as jewelry and candles or services such as website development.

These students are not required to spend a certain amount of time at CES, but they are often found at the store working on their projects, behind computers doing remote coursework, chatting with customers and marketing their products. It’s clearly a welcoming space that students are utilizing more and more as a refuge.

“I need something to get me out of the house!” 17-year-old Eve Goding said, fully masked, standing next to her eccentric display of handmade earrings.

Goding said that there are not many business or arts related afterschool activities in the area and she needed some type of outlet, especially during the pandemic.

Sophie Haley-Vigue who also sells her handmade jewelry at CES, expressed a similar need for an afterschool outlet.

“I’m usually at the store two days a week, and I often do my online classes from the store on the days I have online school,” Haley-Vigue said in an email. “During the summer, I was pretty much going every day Monday to Friday.”

Lehigh envisions the youth center operating on a broader scope that would offer young people even more opportunities to launch their own business. She is looking to secure a property that would offer agricultural opportunities, and build a space expansive enough to accommodate a makerspace for manufacturing.

Another facet of the youth center would include a plot of tiny houses that would offer shelter for youth at risk of homelessness. With each aspect of the youth center, Lehigh wants to incorporate a network of already existent resources such as inviting the Foster Career and Technical Education Center to help construct the tiny houses.

For now, Lehigh needs investors, collaborators and more young advocates like Smith to help launch a vision into a reality. A vision that Lehigh truly believes will target an array of County-wide issues from child neglect, cyclical poverty, to a stalling economy and homelessness.

“People want to invest in youth centers because they’re investing in the next generation,” Lehigh said.

“We need a collectivized team, we need more young people on board, we need more awareness, we need a social media campaign, we need more fundraising,” Smith said and offered up her contact information for anyone who wants to get involved.

Talazen Smith can be reached at [email protected] and Bonita Lehigh at [email protected] For more information about the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, visit the website at https://www.cesmaine.com/ or the CES Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Center-for-Entrepreneurial-Studies-103294441017293/.

filed under: