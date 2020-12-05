AUGUSTA — Maine’s two U.S. senators said the state has received nearly $650,000 in federal funding to help mothers and children.
The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Maternal and Child Health Services Program. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said the funds will help with efforts to reduce maternal mortality and infant mortality and improve delivery of maternal care.
The money will go to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, which serves about a third of the people in the state in the form of health care and social services. Collins and King said the funding “will support a range of programs that care for the evolving health needs of Maine women and children, providing families with every opportunity to succeed from the start.”
