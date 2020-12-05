WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched its AskUSDA Contact Center program. The AskUSDA Contact Center will serve as the “one front door” for phone, chat and web inquires, transforming how the public interacts with USDA.

Prior to the creation and implementation of AskUSDA, members of the public had to navigate dozens of phone numbers and had no chat function or online platform for self-service. AskUSDA was created to make USDA more responsive to the public by providing a single destination for phone, chat and web inquiries.

The launch delivers a centralized contact center that offers customer service and consistent information for the public. AskUSDA also hosts over 5,000 articles for a self-service option to help with more common questions such as food safety inquiries or pet-travel guidance.

Contact AskUSDA by phone at 833-ONE-USDA with representatives available 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST weekdays. The website, ask.usda.gov, is available 24/7 and includes live chat agents available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST on weekdays. Inquiries can also be sent via email at any time to [email protected]