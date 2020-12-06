If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
Our phone lines were lit up with dozens of people who called and our computer was smoking with emails for last week’s Mystery Photo of a new cannabis dispensary on Route 2 in Wilton called Cannatopia. We had several people tell us they have had their photos taken in the big chair. Others mentioned the chair is now decorated with Christmas lights. One person raved about their doughnuts. Our winner, Rhonda Labrecque, lives in Stratton and said she has never been to the store but couldn’t help notice the giant fluorescent chair when she drives into Farmington. Labrecque was randomly chosen from all the correct entries to win a $20 Hannaford gift card.
