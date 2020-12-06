Staying connected with loved ones, friends and caregivers is crucial during these uncertain times, especially for older adults and anyone facing the possibility of social isolation.

Utilizing connected technology like smart phones, tablets and other devices has become, for many, the primary method for staying in touch with the world outside their front door. We are relying more and more on things like video chatting with grandkids, taking and sending photographs on our phones, distance learning, and ordering supplies, food and groceries from apps and websites.

Learn how to protect your digital self: AT&T has collaborated with SeniorsPlus Maine to conduct a free scam prevention and tech training webinar at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. All are welcome. To register, email [email protected] or call 795-4010.

Yet as life shifts online and we take advantage of all these opportunities to virtually engage, older adults — and people of all ages, for that matter — need to be aware of potential risks. The good news is that there are some simple, fast steps they can take right away to protect themselves against scams, fraud, robocalling and more.

The most important step is to lock your phone with a strong password that mixes letters, numbers, and symbols. Choose a password that is unique to your life, and change it on a regular basis. Never share it, and if you write it down, store the reminder in a secure place, away from your device.

Always be aware and know that it’s OK to be suspicious. If an email or an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be wary of calls from numbers that look legitimate, but may be scammers “spoofing” (mimicking) the incoming number to make it look familiar to fool you. And only share information over the phone if you made the call to a number that you know is right.

When posting on social media sites or commenting online, do not reveal personal details, like your birthday. Remember that people are not always who they say they are, and that what you post in cyberspace can be permanent and hard to remove.

When you’re browsing the Internet, look for security indicators on the website. These include an “s” after the http in a website address (for example, https://www.att.com), and a lock icon at the bottom of the screen.

These are just a few simple tips to help you navigate the digital world more safely.

From older adults to kids, we all deserve the power to use technology with confidence. Armed with a little extra knowledge and awareness, you can enjoy the full range of the digital world’s convenient benefits and stay connected safely.

Owen Smith of Gorham is president of AT&T – Maine.