LIVERMORE FALLS — Superintendent Scott Albert sent an email Sunday night informing all staff members, students and families of a newly diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Regional School Unit 73.

“A staff person has been found to be positive with COVID-19. This staff person works at Spruce Mountain High School and has connections throughout the district,” Albert wrote.

“All staff and students who this staff person had close contact with have been contacted. This staff person will follow CDC guidelines and will only return to school after those guidelines have been met.”

Out of an abundance of caution, RSU 73 will be going fully remote until at least Tuesday, Dec. 15, Albert wrote.

RSU 73 schools include the Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore, and the Spruce Mountain elementary, middle and high schools in Jay.

“Hopefully we can go back to the hybrid model on Tuesday, Dec. 15. All non-remote teachers will need three days to prepare for going fully remote,” he continued. “Classes will start up Thursday, Dec. 10, for all remote learning.”

To be prepared, parents and students should check their teacher’s Google Classroom before Thursday.

“If we receive further updates from the Maine CDC (Center for Disease Control & Prevention), we will share them with you,” Albert wrote. “If we need to be out for remote learning longer, you will also be contacted.”

