AUBURN — A resolution passed by the City Council on Monday asks school officials to allow students to return to at least four days of classroom instruction by Jan. 4.

The largely symbolic move, introduced by Councilor Stephen Milks, came on the same day the state reported a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

Milks said the resolution is intended to highlight the negative “physical and psychological” impacts that school closures and remote learning are having on children, and that there is minimal health risk to children.

“It’s very clear to me at this point that the risk of kids not going to school is greater than the risk of going,” he said Monday.

Councilors in favor of the resolution cited a recent survey of Auburn students, parents and staff, which showed a majority of families in favor of returning to full in-person instruction.

A majority of teachers, however, said they were not comfortable with that proposal, and officials pointed out Monday that the survey results were gathered in early November, before an increase in COVID-19 cases turned the county from green (low risk) to yellow (elevated risk).

The council voted 4-3-1, to approve the resolution, with Councilor Brian Carrier, the council’s representative to the School Committee, abstaining. Mayor Jason Levesque broke the tie in favor, with Councilors Holly Lasagna, Tim MacLeod and Katie Boss voting against.

Lasagna said she shared Milks’ concerns for students but questioned why staff members had such a different view on the survey. A majority of 375 staffers who responded said they were either “very uncomfortable” or “uncomfortable” with fully reopening schools.

Carrier said teachers have cited insufficient personal protective equipment, and some challenges in enforcing social distancing and masking.

Milks has railed against COVID-19 restrictions, and last week attempted to defy a face covering requirement for council meetings that had been instituted the week before — largely due to Milks not wearing a mask previously. Told by Levesque that he could either wear a mask or participate remotely, Milks said he’d wear one, but “under protest.”

Milks also succeeded in passing a council resolution in November urging the Maine Legislature to reconvene and asking Gov. Mills to rescind her executive orders.

Asked Monday about whether a return to four-day instruction could logistically be done by January, Carrier said likely not. “There are a lot of moving parts” to retooling schedules and other considerations for eight schools and 3,500 students, he said.

As of last week, the district had seen 27 cases of COVID-19 (total among students and staff) since the beginning of November. Carrier said three more cases were announced within the district Monday.

The district reported five during September and October.

Prior to the vote, Levesque said that as a “father of a freshman,” the hybrid model “does not work.”

He also cited England’s lack of school closures throughout the pandemic, but Lasagna pushed back, pointing out that many countries, including England, are putting restrictions on businesses before closing schools. It’s been the opposite in America, she said.

“Our students need structure, routine and accountability,” said Councilor Belinda Gerry, who supported the resolution.

Councilor Tim MacLeod said the council should “stay in our lane” regarding classroom instruction, and allow the School Committee to set its own policy. In the end, the School Committee, and ultimately the Maine Department of Education, will have the final say.

Carrier told the council that while the resolution will send a message to the School Committee, “we have to go by the (Department of Education).”

