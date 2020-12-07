LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Monday night approved setting up a reserve account for a firetruck and closing the Town Office early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Voters at the August town meeting approved raising and appropriating $100,000 for a reserve account for a firetruck, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said.

“I checked with the bank. That money hasn’t been set up in an account,” he said.

The options were a fixed interest rate of 0.5%, or a variable interest rate from 0.27% to 0.5%.

By consensus, the board approved the fixed rate option.

Town Clerk Renda Guild asked the board if the Town Office could close at noon on Christmas Eve and staff use comp time for the hours not worked that day.

“The road crew, transfer station workers have to work that day,” she said. “It’s such a good thing for everybody, especially during this COVID-19. It would be a nice gesture to do it for everybody, say ‘Have a nice holiday.'”

Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said it should be half a day for all town employees. Other board members agreed.

Miller noted the Town Office would also close at noon Thursday, Dec. 31, so staff could close out the books for the end of the year.

In other business, Miller said he has been working with road foreman Roger Ferland regarding trees on power lines.

“I do have a contact with Central Maine Power who has been somewhat responsive,” he said. “He said if trees are within 8 feet (of power lines), CMP is interested in contacting arborists to take them out.”

A resident contacted Miller about trees hanging over the road. Ferland visited the area and said they were all within the 8-foot mark, Miller said.

Miller has reached out to CMP about getting those trees removed and plans to take a more proactive approach in the future.

“We have a number of utility poles in town that are either defunct or not in the greatest shape. Some could be considered hazardous,” he said.

Selectperson Scott Richmond noted some poles are owned by the telephone company.

