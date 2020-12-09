FARMINGTON — St. Joseph Parish in Farmington, as well as its sister parish, St. Rose of Lima in Jay, offer help and hope to those in the surrounding rural areas. That dedication and commitment has become a part of the fabric of the towns.

The Narrow Gauge Drive-In, 15 Front St., will offer showings of “Elf” at 6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 11 to 13, and “It’s a Wonderful Life” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18 to 20. Admission is $10 a carload. To purchase tickets, visit www.narrowgaugecinema.net/narrow-gauge-drive-in.

“The event is a fundraiser for our parish social ministry’s work as we continue our efforts to feed the hungry during the pandemic and beyond,” said Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of both parishes. “Franklin Savings Bank is offering a matching donation of up to $2,500 in addition to the proceeds from the movies.”