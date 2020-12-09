HEBRON — Hebron Academy Middle School has announced its fall trimester honor roll.
Highest honors are for students who achieved an A- average or higher. High honors are for students who achieved a B+ average or higher. Honors are for students who achieved a B average or higher. Area students named are as follows:
Highest Honors: Avery Cologna, Auburn; Bayden Cyr-Guzowski, Minot; Oscar Diffin, Minot; Sylvie Gill, Harrison; William Malloy, Auburn; Casey Mileikis, Auburn; Ronan Newell, Minot; Clover Pross, Auburn; Sawyer Shanaman, Auburn; Sophie Simard, Auburn; Gavin Steidel, Lewiston; Madelynne Stratman, Lewiston; Louisa Strong, Lewiston; Ezra Tsapis, Harrison; Emma-Rose Vining, Hebron; Henry Walter, Auburn; Howie Wu, Auburn.
High Honors: Lucy Diffin, Minot; Kate Dilworth, Norway; Jenni Flynn, Hebron; Emma Frumiento, Auburn; Ethan Godomsky, Hebron; Oscar Gronros, Hebron; Ryan Mileikis, Auburn; Caelan Mulley, Albany Township; Liam Newell, Minot; Veronica Perry, South Paris; Corbin Poussard, Auburn; Isaac Sullivan, Minot; Hadley Violette, Windham; Jack Visaggio, Harrison; Evie Willer, Poland.
Honors: Alexandra Hounsell, Hebron; Harlan Kory, Norway; Brody Patenaude, Casco; Riley Wels, South Paris.
