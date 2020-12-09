BETHEL — Kora Shriners of Lewiston have announced that the second annual Oxford County FEZtival of Trees, to have been held on the weekend, has been canceled due to the challenges of COVID-19.

“On behalf of the 1,600-plus Kora Nobles that work hard to support our 22 Shriners Hospital for Children, I am disappointed to have to announce the cancellation of our Oxford County FEZtival of Trees at Sunday River Ski Resort,” stated Kora leader for 2020, Potentate Sonny Jutras. The event was scheduled for the weekend in the Sunday River Jordan Hotel.

“Our focus, as Kora Shriners, is to improve the lives of the children that attend our hospitals. While every safety effort would have been in place to protect our guests, the ultimate decision was made to not hold the event to be true to our mission and assure the health of all,” said Adam Tanguay, event chairman.

“The committee members and I are heartbroken that we could not bring Kora’s holiday magic to Sunday River and Oxford County,” added Tanguay. “We are thankful for our sponsors and volunteers and look forward to holding the event in 2021,” added committee member Gene Tanguay.

Lewiston is host to the Kora Shrine Center, which serves the 1,600 Kora Nobles from all over southern and western Maine. For more information, visit korashriners.org.