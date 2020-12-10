CANTON — Pinnacle Health and Rehab reported eight residents have died from complications from the coronavirus over the past week and there are 110 active cases, according to its Facebook page Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, we have lost eight of our wonderful residents over the last week due to complications with the virus,” the post said. “Each resident comes to our facility and instantly becomes part of our family and it is heartbreaking to lose them like this. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their loved ones during this difficult time.”
The post said there are 110 active coronavirus cases in the facility at 26 Pleasant St., including 31 nursing home residents and 50 assisted living residents, and 29 employees who out of work.
Four nursing home residents have been medically cleared from COVID-19 and nine staff members have completed a mandated quarantine and returned to work.
A message left for Administrator Mark Jacobs was not returned Wednesday.
On Nov. 30, Pinnacle reported 42 residents and 14 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. At that time the majority of the residents were asymptomatic.
