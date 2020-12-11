Please note that the upcoming holidays will require early deadline for articles and submissions of events.
The Franklin Journal (Dec. 25 publication) has a deadline Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.
Franklin Journal (Jan. 1 publication) has a deadline of Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.
Please try to have any items that you want to appear in either of these issues by the early deadlines. Thank you for your cooperation and have a very happy holiday season.
