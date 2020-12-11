Now folks, I am going to be honest with you fine people. Being honest with you requires me to be honest with myself. You see, the brain can convince oneself of things that just is not true. I am taking the time to admit to myself something that is showing up more each day. I don’t know to blame it on age or the medication I am experimenting with. I thought I would try some of that fancy CBD oil to help with depression. It is that time of year when folks living alone need a bit more encouragement. I am alone a lot. I also like to walk around in the woods. Now, this new oil is not supposed to make ya walk funny. You know, kinda two feet off the ground. I figured as long as I am in the woods it is all ok. The birds may think I am chasing them, but that’s all fine. I haven’t made it to the top-most branches of the tree yet. I know there are some folks out there that suffer from this same problem. It is difficult for some to even admit this to themselves. I thought I would try to get this out in the open. By being open about this problem, they may begin to realize they have the same situation. I am trying to be very brave and admit this to you folks. There may even be some of you that will be disappointed that I admit this. I promise you I will try my best to be the old original cantankerous, egotistical, gray haired country boy. So here it is folks. Some of you may even have guessed it just by being around me too much. I am not perfect. There I finally said it. I know there are some of you that will not admit this to yourself. That is ok, because we may have already noticed it and just did not say anything. There are some people that hold their tongues to be kind. I was never one of those tongue in cheek fellas. I am admitting this to you folks so some of you may begin to admit it to yourself. It is ok to be “not perfect”. I blame the most of my imperfections on my little toe. The little bugger started it all. Every once in a while, it would tend to take a ninety-degree turn. Sometimes, it would be up in the air and other times off to the right. I would have to yank on it and put it back close to where it was supposed to be. I will have to admit here I did talk to a doctor about cutting it off. She and I had quite a long conversation about the procedure. I guess it is labeled as “an elective procedure”. You know kinda like cutting ya nose a bit shorter. Or even changing other parts of the body because you didn’t like them. I finally agreed it was my choice which causes it to be elective. I countered with the argument “what if I cut it off with a saw?” She could then just stitch it up and I would be done with that problem. The look on her face convinced me it was best to not consider that option. But you see folks, my imperfection began with my little toe. Over the years, this problem has crawled up into my brain power. The toe is just a stubby looking thing not knowing how to look. It has not looked as a toe should for many years now. It’s as though this got into the blood stream and really messed up my mind. So now, as I roll out of bed each morning, I try not to look at that imperfect toe. It continually reminds me that I am no longer perfect. I thought just because I have trouble finding things in plain site it was my age. But I am slowly realizing it is the fault of my crooked little toe. If I could go back twenty-years or so, I would make sure to cut it off. But I have been told continually, there is just no going back. There is no do-over. First, we have to admit our imperfection. This is a sign as part of being a perfect human being. A perfect human is by nature imperfect. Your nose could be crooked, your toes oddly bent, but it is who you are. Here is where I have to admit stuff so I can be a perfect human again. I am a toothless, gray haired, bent toed, cantankerous, cross-eyed, decrepit, fat ole timer who is losing his mind and his hair. There, I am close to almost being perfect again. I just have to figure what to do with the OCD and trying to be perfect at what I do.

There I said, it so all you folks can begin to admit it about yourself. You are not perfect.

Have a fine day now folks Ken White mountainman.

« Previous