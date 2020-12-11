FLAGSTAFF LAKE Beautifully manicured and landscaped 3.55 acre lot with 733 feet of water frontage. Extraordinary views of the Bigelow Mountain Range and even a glimpse of Sugarloaf! A perfect spot to build your home in the western mountains of Maine. Close to Sugarloaf and Saddleback ski areas. Tucked in the woods, yet near the amenities of the towns of Eustis, Stratton, and Kingfield, as well as Rangeley. 32 x 52 foundation with frostwall and slab intact. Underground power, 6 BR existing septic, and dug well. Includes 32 x 32 pole barn/enclosed barn. Close to snowmobile and ATV trails. Great floating dock. Great swimming and fishing. Includes very nice 30′ RV. Drive over and come take a look! It is truly an amazing piece of property!!

For more information on this property contact Carolyn Smith at Morton & Furbish Agency located at 2478 Main Street, Rangeley, ME 04970, 207-491-5800,207-864-5777, [email protected], http://www.rangeleyrealestate.com

