The Lewiston Public Library will host Maine author Lois Lowry for a virtual discussion about her two novels published in 2020, “On the Horizon” and “The Willoughbys Return,” from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, via Zoom and be streamed to the LPL Facebook page. Two-time Newbery medalist and a beloved children’s author, Lowry has written more than 30 books, including “The Giver” Quartet and “Number the Stars.” She is known for writing about difficult subject matters and complex themes in works for young audiences.

“On the Horizon” is a moving account of the lives lost in two of WWII’s most infamous events: Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima, and includes black-and-white illustrations by SCBWI Golden Kite Award winner Kenard Pak.

“The Willoughbys Return” is a follow-up to the “The Willoughbys” (2008) and continues the adventures of a reclusive son of a billionaire, challenged by loneliness and a world that has outlawed candy.

For more information, please contact the Lewiston Public Library Children’s Department at (207) 513-3133 or [email protected]

