Greg Boardman, viola, and Scott Vaillancourt, organ, will perform from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Oasis of Music, held at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.

The duo will play music from the Advent hymn repertory. Boardman studied viola with Julia Adams and teaches elementary orchestra in Lewiston schools. Vaillancourt is the music director at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, where he directs and oversees an active music program. Boardman and Vaillancourt are co-curating the Oasis of Music.

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. Covid restrictions of mask-wearing, social distancing are observed, with a maximum number of attendees set at 35. For more information, call (207) 344-3106.

