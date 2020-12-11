State health officials reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as well as four additional deaths among infected people.

The 345 additional infections reported Friday is slightly higher than the seven-day average of 337 daily cases but significantly above the 14-day average of 282, reflecting the pace at which the virus is spreading in Maine. There have been three days this week when the daily numbers exceeded 400 cases, including a record 427 cases on Monday.

The four additional deaths reported Friday raised Maine’s total to 250, although the state continues to have among the nation’s lowest infection and death rates from COVID-19. To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 15,206 confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus in the state since March.

Maine is in the midst of the most serious surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began, as are many states across the nation. Although hospitalization numbers were not yet available on Friday morning, there were 172 people in the hospital as of Thursday — nearly three times the figure from four weeks earlier — and 45 people being treated in critical care beds.

There were 4,512 active cases of the virus in Maine as of Friday — an increase of 291 from Thursday — after accounting for the 250 deaths and the 10,444 individuals who have recovered from the disease. By comparison, there were 2,049 active cases in Maine four weeks ago on Nov. 13.

Officials at the Maine CDC recently scaled back case investigation and contact tracing as well as stopped processing some tests for hospitals as they struggle to keep pace with the workload amid the surging virus. State and hospital officials have also warned about more severe staffing shortages among health care workers.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is expected to hold a briefing to update the public on the COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, the Maine Department of Education is expected to release updated color-coded advisories for school reopenings on Friday. Last week, the department categorized Oxford, York, Androscoggin and Somerset counties as “yellow” counties, with hybrid learning recommended and restrictions on sports and other extracurricular activities. The remaining counties in Maine were “green,” with in-person learning approved.

As of Thursday, the DOE was aware of 440 COVID-19 cases among students or staff at Maine schools during the past 30 days, accounting for a small percentage of the more than 6,500 new cases of the virus reported statewide during that time. Shah, as well as education officials, have said that in the vast majority of cases, students or staff appear to have contracted the virus in the community rather than at school.

School-related cases are included are among the high-priority cases that the Maine CDC will continue to investigate as it scales back investigations and contact tracing in order to target resources to vulnerable individuals or those with higher risk of spreading the virus. Maine CDC will also continue to investigate/contact trace cases among individuals over age 65 or under age 18 as well as among health care workers, first responders and residents of nursing homes, group homes and other congregate-care settings.

This story will be updated.

