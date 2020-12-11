WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of December 2:
Teams: Team #4 68-36, Designs by Darlene 63-41, Mines in the Gutter 60-44, Just One More
59-45, Bowling Belles 54-50
Games: Lynn Chellis 178, Michelle Perkins 164, Kelly Couture 146, Lisa Dube 145, Katie Dube 140, Hailee Perkins 138, Natasha Richard 136, Kay Seefeldt 132.
Series: Lynn Chellis 438, Kelly Couture 414, Lisa Dube 413, Michelle Perkins 408, Hailee Perkins 386, Kay Seefeldt 386, Carol North 338, Michelle Young 330
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Dec. 1:
Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 225, Jeff Fournier 194, Wayne Doyen 188.
Mens High Series scratch: Jeff Fournier 522, Wayne Doyen 503, Stephen Adams 466
Mens High Game handicap: Stephen Adams 263, Ryan Cushman 245, Jeff Fournier 237
Mens High Series handicap: Ryan Cushman 666, Jeff Fournier 651, Wayne Doyen 632
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 199, Cleo Barker 166, Cathy Walton 151
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 525, Cleo Barker 421 Cathy Walton 389
Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 252, Peggy Needham 237 Cathy Walton 220
Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 678 Peggy Needham 639 Cathy Walton 596
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Mt. Blue High School First Quarter Honor Roll 2020-2021
-
The Franklin Journal
WWII veteran Henry Brimigion honored
-
The Franklin Journal
Winter sports approved, RSU 9 budget report presented
-
The Franklin Journal
Signs warning traffic of autistic person approved in Farmington
-
Uncategorized
Weld Winter Wild Cats to hold work party Sunday