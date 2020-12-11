WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of December 2:

Teams: Team #4 68-36, Designs by Darlene 63-41, Mines in the Gutter 60-44, Just One More

59-45, Bowling Belles 54-50

Games: Lynn Chellis 178, Michelle Perkins 164, Kelly Couture 146, Lisa Dube 145, Katie Dube 140, Hailee Perkins 138, Natasha Richard 136, Kay Seefeldt 132.

Series: Lynn Chellis 438, Kelly Couture 414, Lisa Dube 413, Michelle Perkins 408, Hailee Perkins 386, Kay Seefeldt 386, Carol North 338, Michelle Young 330

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Dec. 1:

Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 225, Jeff Fournier 194, Wayne Doyen 188.

Mens High Series scratch: Jeff Fournier 522, Wayne Doyen 503, Stephen Adams 466

Mens High Game handicap: Stephen Adams 263, Ryan Cushman 245, Jeff Fournier 237

Mens High Series handicap: Ryan Cushman 666, Jeff Fournier 651, Wayne Doyen 632

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 199, Cleo Barker 166, Cathy Walton 151

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 525, Cleo Barker 421 Cathy Walton 389

Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 252, Peggy Needham 237 Cathy Walton 220

Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 678 Peggy Needham 639 Cathy Walton 596

