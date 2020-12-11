Franklin County Animal Shelter is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. They will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638.

This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Dani, a female, four year old, Hound/Boxer mix. Meet Dani!! Dani is a sweet girl who loves to go for walks, though she doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the cold and snow. Dani is a little leery of strangers at first and can take a little while to warm up to new people. Dani can be a bit of a Houdini and would do best in a home where she is not left alone for long periods of time. She loves getting right up on the couch with you for company. She completely ignores the feral cats here at the shelter, and from what we have seen here, she seems to enjoy the company of other dogs.

Simba is a male cat, one to three years old and has this to say: “Hi! My name is Simba. I am a very social and outgoing cat when it comes to people, but I’d be happiest in a home where I can be your only furchild. I am very sweet, and affectionate, and have a very large-and-in-charge type personality.”

