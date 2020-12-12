BANGOR — Medical examiners determined the manner of death of a male to be a homicide after Bangor Police found him unresponsive at his residence on Union Street on Thursday evening.

Bangor Police responded to 1702 Union Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday after a 911 call reporting that an unconscious male was at the residence.

Police say they located an injured, unresponsive male at the residence. Bangor Fire paramedics determined that the individual was deceased.

On Friday, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the victim at the office of the chief medical examiner in Augusta. The medical examiner’s office determined the death to be a homicide.

Police say the name of the victim is being withheld at this point pending notification to the next of kin.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: