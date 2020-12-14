LEWISTON — Connors Elementary School will transition immediately to remote schooling because it was designated an outbreak site Monday evening, Superintendent Jake Langlais announced.
Two positive cases of COVID-19 in an isolated room late last week brought the school’s total to four cases within a week, he wrote in an email. He was notified of the cases Monday night.
Sites with three or more cases within 14 days are considered outbreaks by the Maine Center for Disease Control.
This is the fourth Lewiston school to report an outbreak. The others are McMahon Elementary, the high school and the middle school.
Connors is the largest elementary school in the state.
