Arrests
Androscoggin Jail
• Jason Quimby, 48, of Leeds, arrested on charges of attaching false plates, driving with a suspended license and operating under the influence, 1:53 p.m. Monday, on College Road in Greene.
• Deyante Valentine, 23, of Lewiston, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and unsworn falsification, 9 p.m. Sunday, at 107 Wood St. in Lewiston.
• Dereck Bonaparte, 30, of Auburn, arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, assault and two charges of violating conditions of release, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, on Second Street in Auburn.
