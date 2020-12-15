Maine is reporting 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and six additional deaths, as high case counts continue while the first vaccine doses start arriving.

The seven-day daily average of new cases stood at 388 on Tuesday, compared to 298 a week ago, 181 a month ago and 28 cases two months ago. In six of the last nine days, cases have topped 400.

In all, there have been 16,760 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic reached Maine. That number has more than tripled in the last two months. Active cases now sit at 5,881 — compared to 2,098 at this time last month and 619 in mid-October.

The number of total deaths increased to 265 on Tuesday. There have now been 48 deaths recorded in December, which is on pace for Maine’s deadliest month to date by far. In November, 67 people died from COVID-19, more than the previous five months combined. Hospitalizations continue to set records as well — 198 individuals were in the hospital on Monday, including 56 in critical care.

The worsening trends come as vaccines are expected to continue rolling into Maine this week, with about 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected today, while the state could also start seeing shipments of the Moderna vaccine arrive late this week or early next week. On Monday, the first shipments of vaccines arrived, with 975 doses sent to Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland and an additional 975 going to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The initial shipments are expected to total 12,675 for hospitals and nursing homes, while the state is projected to receive about 75,000 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines within the next two to three weeks. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require an initial dose and then a booster shot three to four weeks later.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, said in a media briefing on Monday that while the vaccines are good news, only a tiny fraction of the millions of doses needed to immunize Mainers have arrived, so it’s important to follow public health practices while waiting the final few months before the vaccines become widely available. Mainers should continue to wear masks, avoid gatherings and wash hands frequently, he said.

“Even when you see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s important to remember, you are still in a tunnel,” Shah said. “There are many steps ahead of us.”

This story will be updated.

