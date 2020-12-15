Wilton Select Board Agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Pledge of Allegiance
Select Board agenda
I. Minutes of the Select Board meetings of Dec. 1, 2020
II. RSU 9 School Board of Directors report – Cherianne Harrison
III. Wilton water department
A. Discussions with No. Jay water department
B. Rt. 2 D.O.T. Project
IV. Depot St./Rt. 156 consideration of engineering/rehabilitation project
V. Update of Highway Department sidewalk tractor
VI. Review of marijuana ordinance revisions
VII. Forster Mill geotechnical report
VIII. Consideration of letter to Franklin County Commissioners
IX. Manger’s report
A. Wilson Lake retaining wall update
B. Holiday schedule
X. Other business
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Saddleback opens its slopes after a 5-year closure
-
Lewiston-Auburn
First vaccines arrive in Lewiston today; vaccinations to hospital staff start soon
-
Sports
Jackson returns to save Ravens with 47-42 win over Browns
-
Encore
Mike Miclon’s take on a Christmas classic to be rebroadcast online
-
Encore
Dave Rowe and Phil House bring their holiday show online