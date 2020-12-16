Dear Santa,

Do you want reindeer?

I would like a nerf gun. I hope I get ammo too.

Thank you,

James

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I do not care what you give me. You can give me pjamas or

socks but not a bar of soap you can give me markers or crayons. Whatever you want. Except a

bar or soap.

Annabelle

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Can I please please have a crossbow please. How old is Mrs. Claws?

Thatcher

Dear Santa,

Do you want a christmas?

I would like a hatchable toy and unspeakable merchandise.

Love,

Tyler

Dear St. Nick,

How old are you? How do you make toys? Do you make books? Do you make trains?

Harper

Dear Santa,

Do you want a Christmas tree?

I would like an Iron Man suit for christmas.

I hope you are feeling well.

Sylas

Dear Santa,

I want a real phone for Christmas so I can talk to my mom. I will take anything that I get. Santa,

what’s your number man?

Love,

Evan

