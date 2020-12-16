100 Years Ago: 1920

Charles Westervelt, Executive Secretary of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, who has done very much for the city’s growth and prosperity, will make his farewell appearance here tonight. A dinner in his honor is to be given under Chamber of Commerce auspices in Odd Fellows Hall, Pleasant Street, and the sale of tickets makes it certain that every seat at the tables are filled.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Vice President William Marshall of Leeds Bancroft and Martin has announced the company’s Products Division expansion is to take place over the next two years with the bulk to take place this year. Division Manager, Barkley Goodrich describes the expansion as consisting of two projects, an addition to the Pipe plant and the establishment of a wholly new — facility for producing hollow core slabs. A new pipe machine has been purchased capable of making pipe from twelve to seventy-two inches in diameter and up to eight feet long. Two new kilns are being built with a hydraulically driven kiln car, a system employing an overhead bridge crane to transfer pipe from machine to core. Cured pipe will be run out through a new room setup for inspection and quality control. A major part of this expansion will be an electronically controlled concrete batching and feed system.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Donations are being accepted through Friday for lights on the Poland Town Office Memory Tree in front of the town office. A light on the tree or lights will be lit through Jan. 12. Lights for the tree may be purchased for $5. by calling the town office.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.