FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington (UMF) reported three active cases of coronavirus on Monday, Dec. 14. The report was an update to the 20 reported cases issued by the Dec. 11, University of Maine (UMaine) System’s Together for Maine Update.

According to UMaine’s Executive Director of Public Affairs Dan Demeritt, students’ isolation and COVID-19 testing status’ have not been reported as timely since UMF switched to remote learning on Nov. 25.

“UMF spent the weekend checking with students who had previously reported a positive test result outside of UMS testing,” Demeritt said in an email on Monday. “As it turns out some of the students included among the 20 active, known cases reported Friday, 12/11, had already cleared isolation and that information had not been reported to the campus.”

The majority of resident students have returned home during remote learning and winter break until spring semester begins on Jan. 25.

Of the three active cases at UMF, two involve students living on campus where they are currently in isolation . The third case involves a student living off campus in the Farmington area.

