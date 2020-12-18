FARMINGTON — An early Friday morning dryer fire in a second-story apartment at 145 Middle St. resulted in smoke damage and caused residents to be evacuated to their vehicles for about two hours, Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell said.

There were clothes in the dryer when it caught fire. The clothes were also damaged. The fire was contained to the dryer, he said.

The building, which has three apartments, is owned by Mark Pawlick who lives in the back, first-floor apartment.

The smoke detectors worked, he said.

The two tenants who live on the second-floor of the two-story building could not stay at the apartment after the fire reported at about 1:25 a.m. because of smoke damage and the smell, he said. Once it is cleaned, the apartment can be occupied, he said.

Farmington Fire Rescue, Farmington Police Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance responded to the call.

