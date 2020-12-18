BETHEL — A single-family home on Gore Road was damaged by fire Thursday evening.

Bethel firefighters were called to 44 Gore Road by a passerby who spotted smoke coming from the home with an attached garage at 6:20 p.m., Bethel Fire Chief Michael Jodrey said. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the structure.

He said it appeared the fire started near the pipe from a wood stove, but was unsure of the cause.

An investigator from the Maine Fire Marshall’s Office was at the scene Friday morning.

The fire was contained to the ceilings of two bedrooms and the garage area. It took firefighters roughly an hour to get the fire under control and a couple more hours to pull the ceiling down to make sure the fire was out, Jodrey said.

No one was home when the fire started. There were no reports of injuries.

Bethel and Woodstock firefighters battled the blaze. Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Newry and Greenwood.

