• Kerry L. Atkinson, 59, of 173 Hebron Road, South Paris, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:38 a.m. Thursday at that address by Paris Police Department.

• Danielle M. Bailey, 31, of 46 Main St., South Paris, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 4:14 p.m. Wednesday by Norway Police Department.

• Lawrence Berry, 18, of 103 Pioneer St., West Paris, on a charge of failure to appear in court on criminal summons, 9:15 a.m. Monday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael C. Everett, 42, of 18 Hayden Ave., Norway, on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence criminal threatening and violating condition of release, 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in West Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Matthew A. Gordon, 33, of 97 Rabbit Road, Bethel, on charges of driving to endanger, operating after license suspension, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release, 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Ethan J. Rioux-Poulios, 25, of 528 South Main St., Woodstock, on a probation violation, 8:26 p.m. Monday in Woodstock by Maine State Police.

• Kevin J. Ward, 56, transient on a charge of domestic violence assault, 5:16 p.m. Wednesday at 51 Cottage St., Norway, by Norway Police Department.

