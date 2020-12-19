HARTFORD, Conn. — Hunter Marks hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to lift Hartford to a 63-60 win over Maine in an America East men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon.

It was the season opener for Maine, which had five games canceled because of coronavirus testing and tracing.

Traci Carter led Hartford (4-2, 1-0 America East) with 15 points. Marks finished with 11.

Adefolalrin Adetogun scored 14 points and LeChaun DuHart had 13 points and four assists for Maine. Stephane Ingo added eight points with 10 rebounds and five blocks.

The Black Bears struggled in the first half, making just 9 of 28 field goals, including 2 of 17 from 3-point range, and limped into halftime trailing 31-20.

But Maine opened the second half with a 16-4 run, taking the lead 36-35 on a 3-pointer by Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish with 14:05 left. Neither team led by more than six the rest of the way.

(1) GONZAGA 99, (3) IOWA 88: Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half, and the Bulldogs (4-0) held off a late rally to beat the Hawkeyes (6-1) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This was Gonzaga’s first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. The Bulldogs showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2.

Suggs, a freshman, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayayi had 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzaga (4-0).

Luka Garza led Iowa with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13-of-18 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and nine rebounds.

Gonzaga used a 24-10 run to open things up in the first half. Suggs scored 10 points during the run as Iowa went cold from the field. The Hawkeyes went nearly five minutes without a field goal as Gonzaga continued to pull away.

The Bulldogs got the lead to as many as 20 in the second half on an Aaron Cook’s basket to make it 71-51 with just over 13 minutes to play. Iowa pulled to within nine with under two minutes left, but could get no closer.

(2) BAYLOR 100, KANSAS STATE 69: Macio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Big 12) beat the Wildcats (3-5, 1-1) in Manhattan, Kansas.

Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double-double with the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Big 12), and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points.

Antonio Gordon led the Wildcats with 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting, and Selton Miguel scored 14 points.

This was the first game for Baylor in a week after the school paused team activity due to COVID-19 protocols.

That didn’t stop the Bears from shooting 64% in the first half, including seven 3-pointers to lead by 29 at the half.

(12) WISCONSIN 85, (23) LOUISVILLE 48: Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead the Badgers (6-1) to a non-conference victory over the short-handed Cardinals (4-1) in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game, in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team, but didn’t play.

Louisville, playing its first road game, originally had been scheduled to play at Wisconsin on Dec. 9.

Trevor Anderson added 11 points and Brad Davison 10 for Wisconsin, which rolled to a 44-18 halftime lead.

(20) OHIO STATE 77, UCLA 70: Duane Washington Jr. hit two free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, helping the Buckeyes (6-2) hold off the Bruins (5-2) at the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland.

Zed Key had 11 points and six rebounds and CJ Walker scored 10 points for the Buckeyes, who bounced back from a 70-67 loss at Purdue on Dec. 16. Neither team led by more than six points until the final minute.

UCLA ended a five-game winning streak. It built a 54-48 lead on Johnny Juzang’s 3-pointer with 12:35 left. Cody Riley scored 15 points and Juzang had 13 for the Bruins.

(22) NORTH CAROLINA 75, KENTUCKY 63: Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half Saturday, rallying the Tar Heels (5-2) from a double-digit deficit to beat the Wildcats (1-5) at the CBS Sports Classic, in Cleveland.

Kentucky has lost five in a row for the first time since John Calipari became coach in 2009.

Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels, who outscored the Wildcats 33-15 to end the game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) UCONN 106, XAVIER 59: Christyn Williams scored 24 points to lead six UConn players in double figures and the third-ranked Huskies (4-0, 3-0 Big East) ran away from the Musketeers (3-2, 0-1) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, which was playing for the fourth time in eight days. Freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 19 points and nine assists.

Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook chipped in with 15 points, Aubrey Griffin had 13 and Aaliyah Edwards added 11.

Nia Clark had 11 points to lead Xavier (3-2, 0-1), which was playing its conference opener.

(7) BAYLOR 117, McNEESE STATE 24: DiDi Richards made all six shots while scoring a season-high 14 points and the the Lady Bears (7-1) rolled to another easy nonconference win, beating the Cowgirls (0-7) in Waco, Texas.

It was the second 93-point romp in as many days for Baylor, which beat Northwestern State 136-43 on Friday. The 253 points in the two games are a Big 12 record, and three points short of Savannah State’s NCAA mark from November 2018.

(7) OREGON 73, WASHINGTON 49: Sydney Parrish scored 18 points, Nyara Sabally added 13 and seven rebounds and the Ducks (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) extended the nation’s longest winning streak with a win over the Huskies (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) in Seattle.

Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao exploited the middle of the Washington defense early and Parrish hit four 3-pointers to help Oregon win its 25th straight game dating to last season. The Ducks have won 22 consecutive Pac-12 games.

(9) KENTUCKY 98, WOFFORD 37: Dre’una Edwards scored 19 points, Rhyne Howard added 18 and the Wildcats (7-1) held the Terriers (3-3) to 28% shooting while running away to a rout in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Wildcats shot 51% in rolling to their largest victory margin this season. They led led 48-11 at halftime before stretching it to 74-16 in the third and extending the margin over 60 in the fourth.

(11) UCLA 71, CALIFORNIA 37: Michaela Onyenwere and Natalie Chou scored 18 points apiece and the Bruins (5-1, 3-1 Pac-12) cruised to a win over the Golden Bears (0-6, 0-3) in Los Angeles.

Emily Bessoir added 13 points for the Bruins, who face No. 1 Stanford on Monday.

(12) ARKANSAS 80, LITTLE ROCK 70: Chelsea Dungee hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and the Razorbacks (8-1) won their fifth-straight game over the Trojans (4-3) in Little Rock, Arkansas.

(14) MARYLAND 101, JAMES MADISON 59: Ashley Owusu scored 19 points, three teammates had a double-double and the Terrapins (5-1) rolled to a win over the Dukes (4-3) in College Park, Maryland.

Reserve Faith Masonius scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs, for the Terrapins. All five starters were in double figures with Chloe Bidding scoring 17 with 10 boards and sophomore Mimi Collins scoring 14 with a career-high 11 rebounds for her first double-double.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 60, (20) MISSOURI STATE 52: Myah Selland scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals and the Bears (4-2) defeated their third ranked team this season, upending the Jackrabbits (4-2) in Springfield, Missouri.

WASHINGTON STATE 61, (21) OREGON STATE 55: Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and the Cougars (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12) beat the Beavers (3-3, 1-3) to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series, in Pullman, Washington.

(24) DePAUL 72, GEORGETOWN 54: Dee Bekelja had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for her second career double-double, and the Blue Demons (4-2) beat the Hoyas (0-1) in Chicago.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, PROVIDENCE 1: Ally Johnson scored twice, including the winner early in the third period, as the Black Bears (4-2, 4-2 Hockey East) edged the Friars (6-1-1, 6-1-1) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Johnson scored from Ida Press and Ida Kuoppala on a power play with 3:13 left in the first period. After Bailey Burton tied it for Providence late in the second period, Johnson got the winner 5:24 into the third following passes from Ella MacLean and Celine Tedenby.

Loryn Porter made 33 saves for Maine.

