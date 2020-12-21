LEWISTON — Students at Lewiston Middle School and Montello Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Jake Langlais announced.

He said test results for the two siblings came in Sunday.

“Due to various factors”, middle school instruction was to be fully remote Monday and Tuesday, he said. The Christmas break begins Wednesday and ends Jan. 4.

A small group of sixth-grade pupils at Montello (one class) also were to get remote lessons Monday and Tuesday.

Principals and/or school staff will reach out to families and staff who have been preliminarily identified as close contacts, Langlais said.

“Until we receive confirmation from the Maine Center for Disease Control, we are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution,” he said.

He said Monday afternoon that there were no new developments.

Related Lewiston board defeats motion to close schools after holiday break

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lewiston Public Schools since Sept. 14 was 28 students and 21 staff, according to the district’s website Monday. The district has more than 5,000 students and close to 800 educators.

Classes for three schools — Lewiston Middle, Connors Elementary and McMahon elementary — are fully remote until after the winter break. Connors and McMahon are considered outbreak sites because of having three or more cases within 14 days.

Lewiston high and middle schools were closed for two weeks because of outbreaks in November. Students got remote instruction during that time.

« Previous

filed under: