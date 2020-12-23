FARMINGTON — The Sandy River Assisted Living Center received 10 Christmas trees on Wednesday, Dec. 16, donated by Franklin Savings Bank (FSB) and by Walter Gooley, owner of the Farmington Christmas tree farm Conifers Unlimited.

Sandy River Center Activity Director Tamara Osborne posted on the Farmington Needs Facebook page asking for Christmas tree donations that would be displayed along the perimeter of the living center to add some holiday cheer for its 66 residents.

FSB Marketing & Projects Coordinator Courtney Austin saw the post and immediately knew that Franklin Savings Bank could help.

“When I saw this opportunity pop up, I just really thought that this is something we can do and help out with,” Austin said. “It just seemed like it made sense to try to spread the holiday cheer however we could.”

The nine trees from FSB and the one from Conifers Unlimited were decorated by staff and resident families over the weekend. By placing the trees outside of resident windows, visitors were allowed to contribute to this project.

Sandy River Center is unable to accept indoor visitors at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the center has a fire hazard policy of no live trees.

“We are in a high area so we still can’t have visitors in the building. We are doing as many Face Time and Zoom calls as we can with families to keep them in touch, but it’s just not the same,” Osborne said.

Residents are also experiencing the holidays differently this year with COVID-19 policies restricting and modifying yearly traditions.

“In a normal year, we actually have Santa Claus in. We kick off the season with a craft fair. The money that we raise from that table is used to buy our residents that don’t have family gifts,” Osborne said. “Families come in, they bring two gifts a piece, one Santa hands out and one they get Christmas morning.”

Residents are also used to family visiting the center for a holiday dinner and having loved ones with them on Christmas day for hors d’oeuvres and hot cocoa.

“This year, we just cannot do it with COVID,” Osborne said, but added that the Center is hoping to offer Christmas in July if case levels are low enough by next summer.

filed under: