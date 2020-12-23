Deb Anthoine, St. Dominic Academy’s director of advancement, and Will Emerson, sales manager at Emerson Chevrolet-Buick.

AUBURN — In November, Emerson Chevrolet-Buick donated $1,000 to St. Dominic Academy’s Telethon as a red carpet sponsor for the event which promoted the school’s community. The event was broadcast live from the Auburn campus at the school.

