Nancy Harris uses faith to navigate life’s tumultuous seas The Cape Elizabeth native, who resides in Auburn, is the daughter of the late Edward L. Fenderson, who was a minister of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Lewiston from 1969 to 1975.

Jay centenarian’s faith in God has helped him through good times and bad Arthur "Benny" Benedetto still has a metal-covered prayer book he carried in his pocket during World War II.

Pastor Chris Pomerleau ministers to those in need during tragedies Lewiston police chaplain says his role is to provide comfort to the families of the victims, allowing police to carry out their jobs.

‘Prayer works’: Oxford woman withstands brain tumor Fran White says the power of prayer and community got her through brain surgery this year.

Tracy Parise of Rumford: ‘When we trust in God, things are provided’ Tracy Parise of Rumford says that her faith in God helps her to know that “everything will be OK” and she believes that when we trust in God, we are provided with what we need.