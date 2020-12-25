Although this is the 40th Year of the Walk To Bethlehem, a big celebration will have to wait until next year.

Rangeley Friends of the Arts held the event on Sunday, December 13. This unique event, which recreates Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem, complete with community members costumed as nativity figures, began at 5:30 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater with the reading of Caesar Augustus’ decree that all people must return to the city of their birth.

Masked and distanced Pageant participants and Carolers/Walkers processed through the streets of Rangeley, singing and stopping at the Catholic Church and the Baptist Church to ask if there is “any room at the Inn?” After a stop at the Giving Tree, the Walk ended at the Episcopal Church where the Costumed Nativity participants arranged themselves in front of the church building and the Christmas Story was read under the stars. The event concluded with Victor Borko playing “Silent Night” on the guitar.

The cast of characters included Tim Straub as the Town Crier, Heidi and Ben Bassett as Mary and Joseph, Russ French, Fletcher Dellevalle and Connor Durgin as The Wise Men, and Pippa Farrar, Max Farrar and Lyla Crump as Shepherds. The caroling was led by Maryanne and Randy Goodwin, the Christmas Story was read by Les Hoekstra, Vic Borko played Silent Night on the guitar, and the event was organized by the RFA Walk to Bethlehem Committee chaired by Millie Hoekstra. FMI visit rangeleyarts.org