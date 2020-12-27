It’s Christmastime once again and we’re back stringing 650,000 lights, belting out Maine’s favorite Christmas song and discovering Rudolph in the . . . freezer case?

It’s the fifth annual Sun Journal Maine & The Holidays Quiz!

There’s Maine firsts, Cabot Cove trivia and yuletide Easter eggs.

Like a house full of family and friends during the holidays — which is not happening this year — you never know what you’re going to learn and you never know what’s going to happen.

1. Let’s ease into the holiday spirit. Before Carrabassett Valley became Carrabassett Valley, what Christmastime name was it known by:

1) Jerusalem

2) Gingerbread Valley

3) Snowville

2. When Maine author and Bates grad Matt Tavares illustrated a version of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” in 2006, he included an Easter egg in a portrait behind Santa. Who’s in the portrait?

1) Actor David Hasselhoff

2) Then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama

3) Poet Henry Livingston Jr.

3. Maine’s Martha Ballard famously did what 797 times between 1785 and 1812, at least once on Christmas Day in 1791?

1) Delivered 797 babies — she was a renowned midwife.

2) Jumped the Kennebec quarry on horseback 797 times — she charged onlookers a penny each.

3) Changed 797 wagon wheels — she was the only wheelwright for 100 miles. (And yes, wheelwright’s a real thing.)

4. “Murder, She Wrote: A Little Yuletide Murder,” a novel penned by Jessica Fletcher and Donald Bain, set in fictional Cabot Cove, Maine, opens with the death of:

1) Mrs. Claus, found under an elf

2) Santa Claus, found on a farm

3) Rudolph, found in an IGA freezer

5. True or false: Maine’s sixth governor, born a few days after Christmas, went by the nickname Enoch “Blitzen” Lincoln.

6. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ eye-popping Gardens Aglow holiday event has worked how many animals into its 650,000 LED-light display this year?

1) 45

2) 288

3) 1,001

7. What’s the most popular Christmas song in Maine?



1) “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer”

2) “White Christmas”

3) “Frosty the Snowman”

8. Sometimes, well, you can’t make these things up. Limerick police were called in 2015 after residents’ expressed concern over a homeowner’s Christmas light display that featured:

1) Santa peeing on the name of a terrorist organization, spelled out in lights.

2) Eight topless female elves pulling a sleigh.

3) A nativity scene with Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees.

9. Which of these is NOT an actual review on Rotten Tomatoes of “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” starring sometimes Mainers Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn?

1) “It was like watching a train wreck, but I was so invested in seeing how bad it could get I just had to keep watching.”

2) “Isn’t it one of the golden rules of screenwriters never to begin a Christmas movie on the beach?”

3) “Absolutely charming and original!”

10. Time to ring in a little history! What happened for the first time in Maine on Jan. 1, 1785?

1) Maine’s first newspaper published its first issue.

2) Maine’s first fire department responded to its first call.

3) Maine’s first licensed veterinarian administered the first shots to a flock of sheep.

ANSWERS

1. What was Carrabassett Valley called?

1) Jerusalem! Who knew?

Thankfully, Paul H. Mills, that’s who. It’s in the columnist’s 2016 “Daily Bulldog” piece, “Tales from some of the Christmas place names in Maine,” and a fun read.

2. Who was in the portrait behind Santa?

3) Poet Henry Livingston Jr.

Tavares, who graduated from Bates College in 1997 and lives in Ogunquit, said he included Livingston because some believe he’s the man who actually wrote “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas,” which became known as “‘Twas,” and published it anonymously in the Troy Sentinel in December 1823.

Hear the Christmas classic and see Tavares’ gorgeous artwork in a new reading online performed by The Public Theatre.

3. What did Martha Ballard do at least 797 times?

1) Delivered 797 babies — she was a renowned midwife.

Ballard, who lived in what’s now Augusta, likely delivered closer to 1,000 babies, according to the New England Historical Society, but she only started keeping track in a diary in 1785, when she was 50.

She’s the subject of Laurel Thatcher Ulrich’s book, “A Midwife’s Tale,” a Pulitzer Prize winner.

4. How does “Murder, She Wrote: A Little Yuletide Murder” open?

2) Santa Claus, or the man in town known to play him at Christmas, found dead on a farm.

Author Donald Bain started collaborating with fictional Jessica Fletcher on a series of “Murder, She Wrote” books back in 1989, according to MurderSheWrote.fandom.com.

5. True or false: Maine Gov. Enoch “Blitzen” Lincoln?

Sadly, false — it would have been a phenomenal nickname (and to our knowledge, he didn’t have one). Enoch Lincoln, from Paris, served as Maine governor from 1827 to 1829, according to Maine.gov.

6. How many light animals at Gardens Aglow?

1) 45

Bonus fun fact: The name of the giant light moose swimming in the pond is Wade, according to a spokeswoman.

For its sixth annual event, the gardens turned Gardens Aglow into a driving tour, running through Jan. 2.

7. Most popular Christmas song here?

2) “White Christmas,” according to a survey by Verizon last year.

For the curious, New Hampshire’s was “Frosty the Snowman” and Vermont’s “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.”

8. What holiday light display had Limerick residents doing double-takes?

1) Santa peeing on the name of a terrorist organization, spelled out in lights.

Passersby mistook the sentiment as a pro-terrorist display, according to police, because the homeowner did not use yellow lights for the urine. Again. Not making this up.

9. NOT an actual review of “The Christmas Chronicles 2”?

Trick question! All three were actual reviews. Turns out everyone’s a critic. The Rotten Tomatoes’ audience gave it an overall 72% score, pretty good, all things considered, and five points higher than the first one.

10. Maine first on Jan. 1, 1785?

1) Maine’s first newspaper, the Falmouth Gazette, put out its first issue. Special thanks to the Maine Historical Society for unearthing that surprisingly cool fact.

